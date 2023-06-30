New Zealanders welcome fast-tracked Australian citizenship

CHRIS HIPKINS AUSTRALIA VISIT

New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins is seen at a Australian Citizenship Ceremony at the South Bank Piazza during a visit to Brisbane, Sunday, April 23, 2023.

From July 1, New Zealanders who have lived in Australia for at least four years will be able to apply directly for Australian citizenship, without first securing permanent residency. The rule change - which has been brought into effect by the Albanese government - has been welcomed by the community.

