No-go zone proposed for petrol and diesel powered vehicles in Stockholm

Stockholm city council wants to create a no-go zone in its downtown commercial area, with a plan to ban petrol and diesel powered cars from the beginning of 2025.





The ban would cover a 20-block section of the city with the aim of cutting pollution, reducing noise and promoting the use of electric cars.





The idea is to create an “environmental zone” where only electric vehicles will be allowed.





There will be some exceptions, such as for emergency vehicles and transportation for people living with disabilities.





The Vice Mayor for Transport and Urban Environment in Stockholm is Lars Strömgren.





"The reason why we are doing it is to create a better air quality in this area. Also, we have found a spot for the first phase where a lot of people walk and cycle. We also want to lower the sound pollution or the sound in this area, and one other reason is also to create the right incentives for the industries and for businesses who want to continue this shift to get the right playing field for that continued shift.”





He sees the ban as providing an incentive for people to explore this part of the Swedish capital.





“So, there are many cities in the world talking about air quality, and also in combination with urban quality and urban realm, more and more people are interested in spending time in the city centres and we need to attract them there, for them to want to do that. What we want to do here is to do the most advanced and progressive kind of zero emission zone and it includes cars and also transport vans and lorries.”





Some of his political opponents are not convinced.





Nike Örbrink is from the Christian Democratic Party.





“I’m really in favour of Stockholm and other capitals taking the lead role in transitioning to more green cities, meanwhile these specific policies do not lead to any positive effects. It only harms local businesses, takes police resources to enforce the ban, and also makes it more difficult for people living in the city and outside of the city that does (sic) not have or can’t afford changing vehicle.”





People who live in the area have mixed views.



