SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen North Korea fires a ballistic missile over the country.Play01:07SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.02MB)Published 4 October 2022 at 6:03pmSource: SBS News .Published 4 October 2022 at 6:03pmSource: SBS NewsNorth Korea fired a ballistic missile over the country.ShareLatest podcast episodesConservation plans aims to prevent any further extinctions of endangered plants and animalsThe Reserve Bank lifts the cash rate to 2.6 per centNick Kyrgios applies to have an assault charge dismissed on mental health grounds.A local police chief forced out after last week's deadly stadium stampede in Indonesia