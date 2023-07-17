Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
'Nothing about us, without us' regaining First Nations trust in specialised healthcare
A person consulting with a doctor and nurse at the Kimberwalli Aboriginal Covid-19 vaccination Hub in Whalan, west of Sydney, in 2021 Source: AAP / DAN HIMBRECHTS
A new national initiative has been launched which is looking to fill the gaps in genomic data for First Nations Australians. This data is vital in developing personalised treatments for a range of chronic diseases. But the lack of genomic data for First Nations or non-white peoples is actually a global problem.
