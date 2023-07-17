'Nothing about us, without us' regaining First Nations trust in specialised healthcare

SYDNEY INDIGENOUS COVID19 VACCINATIONS

A person consulting with a doctor and nurse at the Kimberwalli Aboriginal Covid-19 vaccination Hub in Whalan, west of Sydney, in 2021 Source: AAP / DAN HIMBRECHTS

A new national initiative has been launched which is looking to fill the gaps in genomic data for First Nations Australians. This data is vital in developing personalised treatments for a range of chronic diseases. But the lack of genomic data for First Nations or non-white peoples is actually a global problem.

