NSW disaster recovery response to be overhauled

Published 17 August 2022 at 6:39pm
By Cassandra Bain, Amelia Dunn
Presented by Cassandra Bain
Major flooding events in the Northern Rivers and Hawkesbury-Nepean regions killed 13 people across the state in February and March. Premier Dominic Perrottet said all 28 key recommendations of a report into the flooding will be implemented over time.
