NSW disaster recovery response to be overhauled

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet during the release of the NSW floods report

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet during the release of the NSW floods report Source: AAP / JASON O'BRIEN/AAPIMAGE

Published 17 August 2022 at 6:39pm
By Cassandra Bain, Amelia Dunn
Presented by Cassandra Bain
Source: SBS News

Major flooding events in the Northern Rivers and Hawkesbury-Nepean regions killed 13 people across the state in February and March. Premier Dominic Perrottet said all 28 key recommendations of a report into the flooding will be implemented over time.

