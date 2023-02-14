NT Government presents alcohol proposals for Alice Springs

A sign reading No Grog (alcohol) in Alice Springs.

A sign reading No Grog (alcohol) in Alice Springs.

The Northern Territory parliament is expected to quickly pass an overhaul of alcohol laws. It's the urgent response to recent reports of increased violent crime in Alice Springs. The proposed legislation will reinstate alcohol bans that were lifted eight months ago, with the termination of the federal ‘Stronger Futures’ legislation.

