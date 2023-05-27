Nurturing the seeds of Reconciliation

A bush tucker garden at St John the Baptist Primary School (SBS).jpg

A bush tucker garden at St John the Baptist Primary School Source: SBS News

Reconciliation Week is a time for all Australians to reflect and learn about shared histories, cultures and achievements. It also seeks to strengthen respectful relationships between non-Indigenous Australians and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities through conversation and meaningful Reconciliation initiatives.

