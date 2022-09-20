SBS News In Depth

'Occupiers are palpably panicking' - Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ukraine: Ukrainian authorities exhume bodies from mass grave site

Ukrainian forensic experts dig and exhume the remains within an unmarked grave in a mass grave in Izium Source: AAP / Justin Yau/Sipa USA

Published 20 September 2022 at 10:32am
By Allan Lee
Ukraine's President says Russian forces occupying his land are beginning to panic when faced with opposition from Ukrainian troops, amid claims that further evidence of war crimes by Russian invaders are coming to light. But Russia is rejecting any such accusations.

