'Occupiers are palpably panicking' - Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ukrainian forensic experts dig and exhume the remains within an unmarked grave in a mass grave in Izium Source: AAP / Justin Yau/Sipa USA
Published 20 September 2022 at 10:32am
By Allan Lee
Source: SBS News
Ukraine's President says Russian forces occupying his land are beginning to panic when faced with opposition from Ukrainian troops, amid claims that further evidence of war crimes by Russian invaders are coming to light. But Russia is rejecting any such accusations.
