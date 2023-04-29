Ocean Census will aim to identify 100,000 marine species in the next decade
A team from Hong Kong Baptist University (HKBU) has discovered a new monster of the deep - a box jellyfish with 24 eyes found in the Mai Po Nature Reserve in Hong Kong. 23 Apr 2023 Credit: Hong Kong Baptist University/Qiu Jianwen/Cover Images AAP Credit: Hong Kong Baptist University/Qiu/Cover Images
Submarines, robots and even artificial intelligence are some of the tools scientists will use to identify new species in the ocean. The Ocean Census will aim to identify 100,000 marine species in the next decade with new species sent to laboratories around the world for imaging and DNA sequencing.
