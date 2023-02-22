Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
On the Money: Real wages continues to decline and why airfares may ease
Australians have experienced their largest real wage decline on record. Wage growth from January-December 2022 is 3.3 per cent, lower than the 3.5 per cent forecast. The gap is widening between real wages and inflation, which is currently at 7.8 per cent. Source: AAP
Wages grew at the fastest annual pace in nearly a decade, but with inflation running at more than double that, real wages has gone backward. SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with HSBC Chief Economist Paul Bloxham to find out what this means for interest rates; Rhayna Bosch chats with Flight Centre CEO Graham Turner to get an update on the aviation sector; and Mark Gardner from Maqro Capital goes through the day's profit reports.
