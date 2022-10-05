SBS News In Depth

OPEC+ agrees oil production cut

AUSTRIA OPEC MEETING

epa10225189 Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud (2-R), Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, attends a press conference of the 33rd Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting at the OPEC headquarters in Vienna, Austria, 05 October 2022. EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA Source: EPA / CHRISTIAN BRUNA/EPA

Published 6 October 2022 at 8:58am
By Marcus Megalokonomos
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries has agreed to a bigger than expected cut in oil production targets. The reduction in output is two million barrels per day from next month, squeezing supplies in a tight market. The United States has criticised the move.

