Optus still battling fallout from data breach

An Optus shop in Sydney Source: SBS News / SBS
Published 11 October 2022 at 6:36pm
By Abbie O'Brien
Source: SBS News
Optus could face millions of dollars in fines following last month's data breach. A coordinated investigation by two Australian regulators will examine how the telecommunications company handled customers' personal information. The consumer watchdog, the A-C-C-C also says it's receiving many complaints from people about Optus-related scams.
