Pacific nations voice their frustration with world's lack of progress on climate change
Tuvalu's Foreign Minister Simon Kofe addresses the COP27 summit from a digital replica of an islet in his home country likely to be destroyed by climate change. Credit: Supplied
Published 16 November 2022 at 7:45pm
By Felicity Davey, Claire Slattery
Presented by Claire Slattery
Source: SBS News
Pacific Island leaders have expressed their anger and frustration at the UN Climate Summit in Egypt, saying they've become props in environmental campaigns and richer nations don't care about their communities. With global temperatures forecast to keep rising, the island nation of Tuvalu says it has no choice but to build a digital version of itself to preserve its culture amid rising sea levels.
