Pacific security pacts delayed but still moving 'in good faith'

Australia Papua New Guinea

Papua New Guinean Prime Minister James Marape

Papua New Guinea has delayed signing a security pact with Australia just a week after entering into a defence agreement with the United States, while an Australian security pact with Vanuatu announced in December has also stalled amid internal political struggles there.

