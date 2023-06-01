Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Pacific security pacts delayed but still moving 'in good faith'
Papua New Guinean Prime Minister James Marape poses for a photo (AAP/Hiro Komae) Credit: Hiro Komae/AP
Papua New Guinea has delayed signing a security pact with Australia just a week after entering into a defence agreement with the United States, while an Australian security pact with Vanuatu announced in December has also stalled amid internal political struggles there.
