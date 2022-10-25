Pakistani Prime Minster calls for an investigation into the killing of Arshad Sharif

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Pakistani Prime Minster calls for an investigation into the killing of Arshad SharifPlay01:09SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.05MB)Published 26 October 2022 at 8:57amSource: SBS News .Published 26 October 2022 at 8:57amSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesIndia reacts as Rishi Sunak becomes British Prime MinsterFunds locked in for Indigenous people in the Federal budgetThe Albanese Government to invest $10 billion in housingBudget plans for Australians to learn a second language