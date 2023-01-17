Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
'Palermo is not Cosa Nostra's' - Italians welcome Mafia arrest
Palermo citizens applaud Carabinieri following the arrest of the Mafia boss Source: Getty / Anadolu Agency
Italy’s number one fugitive, Mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro, has been captured at a private clinic in Palermo, Sicily, after three decades on the run. Palermo residents have been celebrating the arrest, and the local prosecutor says the debt owed Mafia victims over the years has, in part, been paid.
