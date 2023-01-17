'Palermo is not Cosa Nostra's' - Italians welcome Mafia arrest

Palermo citizens applaud Carabinieri following the arrest of the Mafia boss

Palermo citizens applaud Carabinieri following the arrest of the Mafia boss Source: Getty / Anadolu Agency

Italy’s number one fugitive, Mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro, has been captured at a private clinic in Palermo, Sicily, after three decades on the run. Palermo residents have been celebrating the arrest, and the local prosecutor says the debt owed Mafia victims over the years has, in part, been paid.

