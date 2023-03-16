Paris on the nose as garbage piles up

TOPSHOT-FRANCE-POLITICS-GOVERNMENT-PENSIONS-STRIKE-WASTE

TOPSHOT - This photograph taken in Paris, on March 13, 2023, shows household waste near the Notre-Dame cathedral, that has been piling up on the pavement as waste collectors are on strike since March 6 against the French government's proposed pensions reform. (Photo by ALAIN JOCARD / AFP) (Photo by ALAIN JOCARD/AFP via Getty Images) Source: Getty / ALAIN JOCARD/AFP via Getty Images

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Paris is quite literally on the nose as garbage continues to pile up on the streets. Garbage collectors are among those striking over President Emmanuel Macron's plans to raise the retirement age to 64.

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
SBS News Podcasts.



Share

Latest podcast episodes

RICHARD MARLES AUKUS ADELAIDE

Disposal site for submarine nuclear waste yet to be decided

PAUL KEATING PRESS CLUB

Paul Keating delivers scathing assessment of AUKUS submarine deal

Office

Purpose built office space supporting Deaf and hearing impaired people

Electricity pylons

Electricity prices to soar as Australia heads in to winter