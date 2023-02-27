Payments made to PNG hostage takers to free archaeology professor and his research team

PNG HOSTAGE SITUATION

A supplied image obtained on Sunday, February 26, 2023, of Archeology, Professor Bryce Barker. An Australian-based professor and other hostages taken captive in the southern highlands of Papua New Guinea have been freed. (AAP Image/Supplied by UniSQ) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY Source: AAP / SUPPLIED/PR IMAGE

An archaeology professor will return to Australia after being released by kidnappers in Papua New Guinea's Highlands. Bryce Barker and his research team were taken hostage more than a week ago by armed kidnappers while taking part in an archaeological field trip.

