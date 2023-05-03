Listen to Australian and world news and follow trending topics with
Penny Wong says government can't guarantee more evacuation flights from Sudan
Foreign Minister Penny Wong April 2023 Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS
The Royal Australian Air Force has evacuated 36 Australians and their family members from Sudan in a rescue mission as conflict continues in the country. The evacuees were flown to Cyprus, where the aircraft will now be stationed. Speaking to Ricardo Goncalves, Foreign Minister Penny Wong says the government can't guarantee there will be more evacuation flights
