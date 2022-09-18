Perth's freshly fashioned African designs

Credit: Rodwell Nagara
Published 18 September 2022 at 8:20pm, updated 18 September 2022 at 8:25pm
Presented by Tom Stayner
Source: SBS News
Fashion designers of African descent in Perth are using their work to give culture new life in the form of cutting edge designs. The outfits offering those with roots to the continent the chance to proudly celebrate their heritage and introduce others to the styles.
