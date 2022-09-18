SBS News In Depth

Perth's freshly fashioned African designs

SBS News In Depth

Safuratu Bakare at the African Fashion Show (Rodwell Nagara).jpg

Credit: Rodwell Nagara

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 18 September 2022 at 8:20pm, updated 18 September 2022 at 8:25pm
Presented by Tom Stayner
Source: SBS News

Fashion designers of African descent in Perth are using their work to give culture new life in the form of cutting edge designs. The outfits offering those with roots to the continent the chance to proudly celebrate their heritage and introduce others to the styles.

Published 18 September 2022 at 8:20pm, updated 18 September 2022 at 8:25pm
Presented by Tom Stayner
Source: SBS News
Share

Latest podcast episodes

A Russian passport

Australia won't block Russian tourists, but promises to empower Ukraine

National Mourning for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

Britain ready to farewell the Queen

Australia's frontier wars are seen as the foundation on which this country is built.jpg

Thousands died on Australian soil in the Frontier Wars

Felicia and Lina (Supplied).jpg

Lockdowns may be over but loneliness lingers