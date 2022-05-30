SBS News - Google - Shorts

Peter Dutton will be elected new federal Liberal party leader, unopposed

SBS News - Google - Shorts

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 30 May 2022 at 10:59am
By Sunil Awasthi
Tags

Peter Dutton will be elected new federal Liberal party leader, unopposed

Published 30 May 2022 at 10:59am
By Sunil Awasthi
Tags
Peter Dutton will be elected new federal Liberal party leader, unopposed
SHARE

Latest podcast episodes

AGL will abandon plans to split up its coal and retail divisions

Free flu vaccinations made available in New South Wales

Polls close in the Colombian presidential election

Australians urged to get influenza vaccine as soon as possible