Plans to evacuate Australians from the Middle East underway

TRANSCRIPT



It was the news no-one wanted to hear: Sydney-born grandmother Galit Carbone becoming the first Australian killed after Hamas fighters launched land and air attacks on the south of Israel.





Alex Ryvchin, from the Executive Council of Australian Jewry, says her death has left the community reeling, while others are fearing the worst for their own loved ones.





"We're hearing all the time from families in Israel who are searching for loved ones, or who know that their family members have been abducted, taken into captivity by Hamas, and we fear from them moment by moment."





Plans to evacuate any Australians in Israel wanting to leave have now assumed a new urgency.





Exchange student Sidonie Moran was one of the Australians who got home on a commercial flight.





"My family were really adamant on getting me out... It was hard seeing everyone stuck and waiting and flights cancelled. Yeah, it was mayhem at the airport."





There are still an estimated more than 10,000 Australians still in the country.





Talks have been underway this week with Qantas and Virgin to assist in repatriation efforts - and the government has now confirmed two flights are organised, but that anyone who wants to take advantage must register with the Australian government's 24-hour consular emergency centre.





Meanwhile, authorities have been turning their attention to security issues - in Australia.





Tensions have been heightened as vigils and demonstrations take place across the country, in support of both sides.





A pro-Palestinian rally in Sydney has been widely criticised, with New South Wales Premier Chris Minns telling Radio 2GB "shocking and abusive" comments about Israel were shouted at the rally, including a chant of "gas the Jews".





Rally organisers the Palestine Action Group have defended their right to demonstrate in Australia, saying media coverage had focused on a tiny fringe of what they've described as "vile anti-Semitic attendees".





But the Premier says he doesn't want to see any more protests like that.





"Any attempt to use New South Wales streets to hold a rally or a march will be denied by New South Wales Police. Clearly it's not a peaceful protest. We can't have a situation where members of the Jewish community feel unsafe walking down their own streets."





Security around Jewish schools and synagogues has also been tightened amid fears of potential anti-Semitic violence.





Alex Ryvchin has said the community is on high alert.





"The Jewish community is in constant contact with police and security advisers. We always monitor events and we know risks, and we're doing that right now in this of heightened tension."





There are already moves though to ease tensions.





In an interview with SBS Arabic 24, head of the Palestinian delegation to Australia Izzat Abdulhadi has urged Arab, Islamic and Jewish communities to do their best to have a positive relationship.





"Since this society is multicultural, all the components must have good relations with each other, and we must be sure there are no tensions between all of these components within Australian society, as well as that opinions are expressed in a democratic and sound manner without any incitement, violence, or discrimination. My hope is that the Arab and Islamic communities, as well as the Jewish communities, will dialogue, discuss, and respect each other."





But authorities aren't taking any chances.





New South Wales Police have established a taskforce which will capture all available intelligence about community sentiment, potential protest activity, and any demonstrations that might take place in the future.





Deputy Commissioner David Hudson says he believes the taskforce is necessary, because he sees the conflict between Israel and Hamas as having a "long tail".





"The intent of the operation is to ensure community safety. That's always our primary purpose, that is always our primary intent - and we will take any steps to ensure that."





The federal government hopes to coordinate a national response.





Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil has already triggered the National Co-Ordination mechanism, designed to bring together governments and industry stakeholders to respond to a large-scale crisis.





Meanwhile multiple leaders have continued to express their support for Israel.





Commentators like political analyst Nour Odeh have questioned the absence of Palestinian voices in the public narrative.





Ms Odeh has criticised Israel's blockade of Gaza, describing it as punishment of an entire community who did not carry out the Hamas attack.





Foreign Minister Penny Wong says the Australian government considers it difficult to make judgments about the security measures other countries take - but says they're advocating for peace the best they can.





"The Australian government's guiding principle has always been the pursuit of a just and enduring peace. A two-state solution which enables both the Palestinian peoples and the Jewish peoples to live within safe, internationally recognised borders. One of the great tragedies of these atrocities is that Hamas has actions pushed that prospect of peace further away, and lessen the chances of the aspirations of the Palestinian peoples to be realised."



