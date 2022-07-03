SBS News

PM bulletin 03 July 2022

Published 3 July 2022 at 4:00pm, updated 2 hours ago at 4:08pm
By Hannah Kwon
Presented By Claire Slattery
In this bulletin, thousands of homes evacuated and dozens of people rescued, as Sydney suburbs flood for the second time this year, fighting intensifies for one of the last remaining cities under Ukrainian control, and in tennis, Nick Kyrgios laughs off suggestions from Wimbledon opponent Stefanos Tsitsipas that he's a bully.

