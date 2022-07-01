SBS News

PM bulletin 1 July 2022

Published 1 July 2022 at 4:01pm
Cost of living relief for Australia's lowest paid workers, A slight increase to the Medicare rebate announced, and Nick Kyrgios fined heavily for spitting at a spectator.

