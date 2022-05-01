SBS News

PM bulletin 1 May 2022

Published 1 May 2022 at 3:59pm
Presented By Greg Dyett
Labor launches its election campaign in Western Australia; the Coalition pledges money for online safety and questions over Vladimir Putin's possible participation in the G20.
