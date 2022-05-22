SBS News

PM bulletin 22 May 2022

SBS News

PODCAST SBSNEWS 3000x3000.jpg

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 22 May 2022 at 4:00pm, updated 8 minutes ago at 4:08pm
Presented By Claire Slattery
Tags
In this bulletin, incoming Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says Australia has new priorities ahead of this week's QUAD meeting in Tokyo, Pauline Hanson in danger of losing her Senate seat to the Greens, and in the AFL, an important journey begins this afternoon when Fremantle takes on Collingwood.
Published 22 May 2022 at 4:00pm, updated 8 minutes ago at 4:08pm
Presented By Claire Slattery
Tags
SHARE

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News

Midday bulletin 22 May 2022

SBS News

AM bulletin 22 May 2022

News logo

Election night late bulletin

SBS NEWS OK 1242x804.jpg

Election night bulletin 21 May 2022