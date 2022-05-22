PM bulletin 22 May 2022

Published 22 May 2022 at 4:00pm, updated 8 minutes ago at 4:08pm
Presented By Claire Slattery

In this bulletin, incoming Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says Australia has new priorities ahead of this week's QUAD meeting in Tokyo, Pauline Hanson in danger of losing her Senate seat to the Greens, and in the AFL, an important journey begins this afternoon when Fremantle takes on Collingwood.
