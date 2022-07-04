PM bulletin 4 July 2022

Published 4 July 2022 at 3:55pm
Presented By Gareth Boreham
Source: SBS News
More warnings of widespread flooding and evacuations as the wild weather emergency continues across New South Wales, a delicate rescue effort underway as a ship crew finds itself stranded in treacherous conditions and in sport, Nick Kygrios faces criticism from another one-time tennis bad boy as he prepares for his fourth-round Wimbledon clash.
