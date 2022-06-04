SBS News

PM bulletin 4 June 2022

SBS News

SBS NEWS OK 1242x804.jpg

Published 4 June 2022 at 4:00pm
Presented By Claire Slattery
Source: SBS News
In this bulletin, the Chinese Foreign Minister wraps up his diplomatic blitz of Pacific countries with a visit to Timor Leste, Queen Elizabeth expresses appreciation for the re-naming of an island in Canberra to mark her Platinum Jubilee, and in sport, Australian boxer George Kambosos makes weight for his world championship unification fight...but not without drama.

