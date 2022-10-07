PM bulletin 7 October 2022

SBS NewsOther ways to listen PM bulletin 7 October 2022Play05:25SBS NewsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsDownload (9.94MB)Published 7 October 2022 at 3:57pmSource: SBS News Thailand confronts its worst mass killing, Unrelenting rain in much of eastern Australia And a second Sydney United 58 fan banned for life.Published 7 October 2022 at 3:57pmSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesMidday bulletin 7 October 2022AM bulletin 7 October 2022PM bulletin 6 October 2022Midday bulletin 6 October 2022