Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
'Powerful nations cannot invade their neighbours with impunity' - US funding boost for Ukraine
Experts unimpressed by the military hardware on display in Moscow Source: Getty / Anadolu Agency
The United States will provide nearly AU$1.8 billion dollars [[US$1.21 billion]] more in long-term military aid to Ukraine to further bolster its air defences as Russia continues to pound Ukraine with drones, rockets and surface-to-air missiles. Meanwhile Russia’s Victory Day display of military hardware is being described as ‘underwhelming’. The funding has been welcomed by Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Share