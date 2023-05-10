'Powerful nations cannot invade their neighbours with impunity' - US funding boost for Ukraine

Victory Day military parade in Moscow

Experts unimpressed by the military hardware on display in Moscow Source: Getty / Anadolu Agency

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

The United States will provide nearly AU$1.8 billion dollars [[US$1.21 billion]] more in long-term military aid to Ukraine to further bolster its air defences as Russia continues to pound Ukraine with drones, rockets and surface-to-air missiles. Meanwhile Russia’s Victory Day display of military hardware is being described as ‘underwhelming’. The funding has been welcomed by Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
SBS News Podcasts.


Share

Latest podcast episodes

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (Getty)

Violence erupts in Pakistan after Imran Khan arrest

E. Jean Carroll leaves court after the jury found former president Donald Trump was liable for sexually abusing and defaming her

Donald Trump found guilty of sexual assault of a woman he says he does not know

A mobile phone

Telecommunications industry report - problems persist

Saqia Safi scans groceries in Woolworths supermarket (AAP)

How did multicultural communities fare in the 2023 Budget?