Prescription cost change could save you hundreds of dollars

ELECTION22 ANTHONY ALBANESE ELECTION CAMPAIGN

Anthony Albanese has announced a cut in the cost of medicines covered by the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme. Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE

Published 7 September 2022 at 5:10pm
By Hannah Kwon
The federal government is proposing new laws to lower co-payments for prescriptions on the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme. With inflation running high, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says this will ease cost of living pressures for many Australians.

