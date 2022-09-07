Prescription cost change could save you hundreds of dollars

Anthony Albanese has announced a cut in the cost of medicines covered by the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme. Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE
Published 7 September 2022 at 5:10pm
By Hannah Kwon
Presented by Hannah Kwon
Source: SBS News
The federal government is proposing new laws to lower co-payments for prescriptions on the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme. With inflation running high, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says this will ease cost of living pressures for many Australians.
