'Prigozhin needs a new food taster' - analysts examine fallout of Wagner confrontation

Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen on monitors as he addresses the nation

Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen on monitors as he addresses the nation Source: AAP / Pavel Bednyakov/AP

It's been an astonishing week for Russia. From the audacious advance of heavily armed Russian mercenaries towards Moscow to being granted amnesty from treason, the turmoil has weakened President Putin's position and raised questions about his hold on power, and the conflict in Ukraine.

