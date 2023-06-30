Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
‘Priyanka’ turns to ‘hot bedding’ as rents soar – and student incomes fall
'Priyanka' - not her real name - is struggling with housing stress Source: SBS News / Sandra Fulloon
Restrictions on international student work hours come into force this month. However, student advocates say during Australia’s rental crisis, cutting incomes will make it harder for some to survive. Priyanka – not her real name – is among those struggling.
