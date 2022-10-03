Promises to monitor and support the women and children being brought home from Syria

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Promises to monitor and support the women and children being brought home from SyriaPlay01:32SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.41MB)Published 3 October 2022 at 12:43pmSource: SBS News .Published 3 October 2022 at 12:43pmSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesHawthorn's Jeff Kennett downplays the crisis as Worksafe's inquiry into racism allegations beginsThe cleanup continues in Florida after the Hurricane Ian wipe-outOfficials in Iran claim protests used to destabilise the countryGrowing pressure on Optus over response to data breach