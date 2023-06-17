Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Putin says nuclear weapons are stationed in Belarus
XXVI St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) 2023 at the Expoforum Convention and Exhibition Center (CEC). Plenary session. Russian President Vladimir Putin during the meeting. 16.06.2023 Russia, St. Petersburg Photo credit: Dmitry Azarov/Kommersant/Sipa USA Source: AAP / Kommersant Photo Agency/Sipa USA
Russia's President Vladimir Putin says his country has stationed tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus but says they will only be used if Russia's territory or state is threatened. He made the comments ahead of a meeting with African leaders in St Petersburg after they visited Kyiv and met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
