Qatari LGBT activist fears backlash against Qatari gay community

Dr Nas Mohamed, the world's only Qatari LGBTG activist (Supplied - Nas Mohamed).jpg

Dr Nas Mohamed, the world's only Qatari LGBTG activist Source: Supplied / Nas Mohamed

Published 15 November 2022 at 10:25am
By Ben Lewis
Source: SBS News

The world’s only Qatari LGBT activist has told SBS News he fears protests during the FIFA World Cup will lead to retaliation against the local gay community by authorities. Same sex activity is illegal in Qatar… punishable by years in prison. FIFA and the local organising committee insist “everyone is welcome” for the tournament… but human rights groups point out that’s not the case for the country’s own LGBT community.

