Queensland government reveal a 20,00 rental home shortage

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Queensland government reveal a 20,00 rental home shortagePlay01:15SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.15MB)Published 21 October 2022 at 9:36amBy Casey McCarthySource: SBS News .Published 21 October 2022 at 9:36amBy Casey McCarthySource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesOnline criminals demand ransom in Medibank cyber attackEnvironment ministers convene to protect Australia's land and oceansFurther rain predicted in central and eastern VictoriaCristiano Ronaldo omitted from Manchester United squad