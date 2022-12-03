SBS News In Depth

Queensland Indigenous women ranger program wins Prince William's environmental prize

Royal visit to Boston - Day 3

The Prince of Wales during the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony at the MGM Music Hall, in Boston, Massachusetts. Credit: Kirsty O'Connor/PA/Alamy

Published 4 December 2022 at 6:00am
By Claudia Farhart, Claire Slattery
Presented by Claire Slattery
Source: SBS News
A group of Indigenous women from Queensland have been named among the winners of Prince William's second annual Earthshot Prize, for their work protecting the Great Barrier Reef. There were five winners, and each was awarded one million pounds - or about one-point-eight million Australian dollars - for their contributions to environmentalism.

