Recession fears grow as a record number of people take on multiple jobs
A growing number of experts are lifting their forecast for peak interest rates in Australia increasing the chances of a recession. SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves speaks with one of them, HSBC Chief Economist Paul Bloxham. Oreana Financial's Isaac Poole takes a look at the sharemarket reaction, plus Kristy Jones of Equity Economics explains why a record number of people are now taking on multiple jobs
