Recognition at last for Indigenous soldiers who served in Vietnam

Bunjalung man David Williams got his Aunty to sign him up for the Navy, aged 18 - and he didn't tell his mother

Bunjalung man David Williams got his Aunty to sign him up for the Navy, aged 18 - and he didn't tell his mother Source: SBS News / SBS

Published 17 August 2022 at 7:38pm
By Brooke Young, Felicity Davey
Presented by Brooke Young
For the first time, the Australian War Memorial has published a list of the names of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander soldiers who served in Vietnam. So far, the list includes just 250 names, but the War Memorial is calling on the public to help that list grow.

This story contains references to Aboriginal people who have died.
