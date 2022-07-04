Reconnecting families separated by war and conflict

This story was first produced for the BBC World Service
Ukrainian prisoners of war who were released as part of a prisoner swap with Russia Source: Defense Intelligence Ministry of Defense of Ukraine HANDOUT/EPA
Published 4 July 2022 at 11:04am
By Imogen Foulkes (BBC)
Source: SBS News
Connecting families with news of loved ones who have gone missing due to war or displacement is the job of the Tracing Agency International Committee of the Red Cross.
