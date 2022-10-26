Refugee advocate says Budget 2022 is a budget of broken promises

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Refugee advocate says Budget 2022 is a budget of broken promisesPlay01:11SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.08MB)Published 26 October 2022 at 4:18pmSource: SBS News .Published 26 October 2022 at 4:18pmSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesInflation continues to surge with warnings of more price hikesForecaster says wet weather will lingerMedibank says hackers had access to the data to all four million of its customersConcerns First Nations legal funding boost is not enough