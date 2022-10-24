Renowned author Salman Rushdie loses sight in one eye and use of hand

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Renowned author Salman Rushdie loses sight in one eye and use of handPlay00:39SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (616.5KB)Published 24 October 2022 at 11:14amSource: SBS News .Published 24 October 2022 at 11:14amSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesPresident Zelenskyy condemns suggestions of Ukrainian troops' use of nuclear weaponsRed Bull Formula One driver Max Verstappen wins United States Grand PrixHopes for a new Netball Australia sponsor as mining giant withdraws lucrative dealTreasurer says migration plays major role in Australia's economic success