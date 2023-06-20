Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Report finds one in four permanent skilled migrants working below their skill level
Despite a 15-year career in his native Afghanistan, Doctor Mohammad Zubair Harooni has been unable to find a position in the health field in Australia. Source: Supplied
A new report says migrants and refugees are being overlooked as an answer to Australia's skills shortages. The report from Settlement Services International says billions of dollars could be injected into the economy if their skills are harnessed effectively.
