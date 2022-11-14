SBS News In Depth

Republicans admit they 'have a lot to learn' after Democrat Senate win

Democrat Senator Catherine Cortez Masto speaks during a news conference celebrating her U.S. Senate race win

Democrat Senator Catherine Cortez Masto speaks during a news conference celebrating her U.S. Senate race win Source: AAP / Ellen Schmidt

Published 14 November 2022 at 12:44pm
By Tys Occhiuzzi
In the United States, elections held around the country have failed to deliver an expected 'wave' of Republican victories, seen as a major rejection of former President Trump and his allies. The Democratic Party has defied predictions and retained control of the Senate, while the House of Representatives still hangs in the balance.

