Republicans outraged by FBI raid on Donald Trump's home

A police car outside former US President Donald Trump's residence in Mar-A-Lago, Palm Beach, Florida Source: GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images
Published 10 August 2022 at 11:31am
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS News
Donald Trump is trying to turn the news that the FBI had searched his Florida estate to his benefit, citing the investigation into text messages and emails soliciting political donations from his supporters.
Published 10 August 2022 at 11:31am
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS News
Share