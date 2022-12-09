Research reveals distress caused to First Nations peoples by racism

Professor Ray Lovett Source: Supplied / ANU
Published 9 December 2022 at 3:49pm
By Catriona Stirrat
Source: SBS News
Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander adults are experiencing high levels of psychological distress, largely as a result of interperonsal discrimination. Findings show there is also a significant gap in mental health problems resulting from discrimination between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians. SBS's Catriona Stirrat talks to the study director from ANU, Professor Ray Lovett.
