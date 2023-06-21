Researchers call for more funds to prevent inherited eye disease

Arato Katsuda at the Australian Blind and Low Vision Championships. Source: Supplied

It's estimated one in one thousand Australians suffers from rare genetic eye conditions, such as Stargardt disease and retinitis pigmentosa, that can lead to eventual blindness. For the first time, researchers have calculated the cost to individuals and society of these conditions. They're hoping that putting a dollar figure on the conditions will make the case for more money to be put into research for diagnosis and treatment.

