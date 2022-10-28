Rock n roll's Jerry Lee Lewis dead at 87

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Rock n roll's Jerry Lee Lewis dead at 87Play00:39SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (608.25KB)Published 29 October 2022 at 8:34amSource: SBS News .Published 29 October 2022 at 8:34amSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesRishi Sunak criticised for skipping COP27 climate summitFlood warnings continue across both NSW and Victoria, with some towns preparing for weeks of isolationElon Musk clears out Twitter bosses in $44 billion dealElon Musk clears out Twitter bosses in $44 billion deal