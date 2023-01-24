Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Royal Commission report on failing disability employment provider may just be the beginning, say advocates
There are concerns disability employment services are failing to place jobseekers Source: Getty / Jessie Casson/Getty Images
A Royal Commission that's been examining the experiences of people with a disability since April 2019 has released a report on a disability employment program they say failed to provide appropriate support - but some say it's just the tip of the iceberg.
