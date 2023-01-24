Royal Commission report on failing disability employment provider may just be the beginning, say advocates

Man with down syndrome host a meeting

There are concerns disability employment services are failing to place jobseekers Source: Getty / Jessie Casson/Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

A Royal Commission that's been examining the experiences of people with a disability since April 2019 has released a report on a disability employment program they say failed to provide appropriate support - but some say it's just the tip of the iceberg.

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
SBS News Podcasts


Share

Latest podcast episodes

OTM - Generic, Australia, bank notes, money, cash (Getty).jpg

SBS On the Money: Business report shows easing inflationary pressures

epaselect BELGIUM EU PROTEST

Ukraine supporters want to see more tanks

USA MONTEREY PARK SHOOTING

Monterey shooting death toll rises to 11

TURKEY SWEDEN PROTEST

Sweden's NATO hopes on hold after Quran protest